Police Find Bodies Of Four Students In Brentwood, New York

Students from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, New York, on Long Island, have started the school year off in fear. Four of their classmates have recently been found dead in various locations throughout the neighborhood. Though officials can’t say for sure, many believe that these murders are related to gang violence, according to ABC News.

On September 13, the body of 15-year-old Nisa Mickens was found along a tree-lined street, brutally beaten. The next day, police found the body of her best and closest friend, Kayla Cuevas in a wooded backyard. A few days after that, the remains of 19-year-old Oscar Acosta and 15-year-old Miguel Garcia-Moran were found in an industrial area of town. Both had been missing for months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since the bodies were found, the schools have issued a warning to students to avoid wearing clothing that could offend the local gang, MS-13. Many students have expressed their fear of the violence that is happening in their town. Many won’t go out at night, and even more refuse to walk anywhere, especially alone.

“They don’t play around. If they don’t like you and if you do something to them, they will come after you,” one student said, asking to remain anonymous. “I’m not going to walk anywhere. We’re definitely more cautious about that. I don’t go out at night anymore.”

The Salvadoran gang MS-13 started to arrive in the area around 2010. Since then there has been an increase in violence in the Brentwood area. A few of the gang members were linked to the murder of a woman in 2010 after she “disrespected” the gang. They also killed her child simply because he was there.

The authorities haven’t said much about the ongoing investigation, but the Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini says that he and many detectives are optimistic about arrests. He also said that there is a “violent known gang member” in custody at the moment.

Luckily for the community, searches throughout the area haven’t recovered any other bodies. However, the town is still on edge.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com