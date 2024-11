Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh are new parents three times over. The couple welcomed triplets in January.

A rep for the family confirmed the big news to Vanity Fair and shared that mom and babies are “healthy and happy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the pair confirmed their pregnancy in September, they had not publicly spoken about the fact that they were expecting triplets.

The producer is already father to son Rocket, 8.

This story first appeared at Womanista.