Paris Jackson Responds to Wendy Williams After ‘Rolling Stone’ Interview

Paris Jackson gave an in-depth interview to Rolling Stone for the magazine’s February issue, and the daughter of the late Michael Jackson covered everything from her childhood to her father and how she’s remembering him.

After the piece was released, talk show host Wendy Williams offered her opinion on the pop star’s only daughter, questioning the reason for the interview.

“She has not made her mark on her own. You cannot be on the cover of one of the most prestigious entertainment and influential magazines in the world and just be the daughter of and tell your story inside. Sorry, you all,” Us Weekly reports Williams as saying during her daytime show Wednesday.

Williams also criticized Jackson’s statement that she considers herself black. Jackson’s mom is Debbie Rowe, and the 18-year-old has naturally light skin and blue eyes.

“I get that she considers herself black and everything, but I’m just talking about the visual because you know … black is not what you call yourself, it’s what the cops see you when they got steel to your neck on the turnpike. It’s what they see,” Williams said. “But that’s cute, and good for her.”

Jackson later responded to Williams’ statements, writing on Twitter, “She seems to think about the family a lot considering she makes all these claims about us. Why are we on her mind so often?”

She also responded to Williams’ comment on her race. “Well she didn’t birth me so,” she wrote in response to a news headline sharing Williams’ statement.