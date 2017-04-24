Pamela Anderson Reveals Leather Skirt Snapchat Photos

Pamela Anderson likes to remind us that, while there are plenty of blonde bombshells around to vie for our attention, she’s still the queen. Case-in-point, these new Snapchat pics she posted.

Rocking a floral top with and black suit jacket, and a skin-tight leather skirt, Pam struck her best modeling pose.

She completes the ensemble with a pair of thin fishnet stockings.

In addition to the sexy outfit, she can also be seen clutching a classy black and white stripped leather bag.

As well as sporting a pair of vintage black sunglasses atop her golden locks.

The next picture she shared with her Snapchat followers shows her in that same outfit, but standing behind the helm of a speedboat.

Like something straight out of the 60’s, the black & white photo shows Pam holding a glass of white wine high in the air like she’s toasting to something.

Recently, Pam has been romantically linked to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

There is no “official” confirmation that the two are for sure in a relationship, but she has reportedly been seen visiting him at the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK, where he’s been living for several months, in order to avoid imprisonment.

The most she’s publicly spoken on the matter is when she said to reporters, “Julian is trying to free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle — I love him for this. I understand that our ‘affair’ and the curiosity surrounding that might bring some attention to his situation. That’s fine, but I’d rather not go into private details. Let’s just say everyone deserves love.”

“Everyone deserves love.” No truer words were ever spoken.

