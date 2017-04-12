The Overlook Film Festival’s Lineup Is As Impressive As Its Location

If you’re at all familiar with the movie industry, you’ve most likely heard of film festivals like Cannes, Sundance, or Tribeca. To most, these events feel like the most glamorous events in the movie industry that only the most elite members of the industry get to attend. Luckily, there are still plenty of film festivals that take place throughout the world that offer a wide variety of programming. For its inaugural year, the Overlook Film Festival not only has a killer lineup and amazing events, but it also takes place at one of the most familiar locales for horror movie fans.

The Stanley Hotel in Colorado is infamous for serving as the inspiration for Stephen King’s novel “The Shining,” with its eerie atmosphere and isolated setting. When Stanley Kubrick adapted the story into a film, establishing shots of the hotel in which the Torrance family stayed wasn’t the Stanley, but the Overlook Hotel in Mt. Hood, OR, which is where the festival will be held.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time and we’re really proud of the lineup!,” said Michael Lerman, Festival Co-Director. “Between the world premieres and the festival favorites, I feel like it really does justice in honoring this amazingly special location.”

“The festival was built from the ground up to exist as a community for fans to celebrate horror in all of its forms. We can’t wait for attendees to discover our dark carnival of interactive experiences and the artists behind them,” festival co-director Landon Zakheim added.

The opening night film will be Lady Macbeth, an official selection of both the Toronto International Film Festival and the Sundance Film Festival. The closing night film will be a surprise for festival attendees, which promises to be a “hotly anticipated film from a bold voice in film.”

Throughout the festival, some of the hottest films from the festival circuit and anticipated genre films will be screened, like The Bad Batch, Two Pigeons, Hounds of Love, Psychopaths, Mayhem, Lake Bodom, and a screening of the Syfy series Blood Drive.

In addition to film screenings, there will be a live recording of the horror audio play series Tales From Beyond the Pale and a night honoring Roger Corman.

If that’s not enough for you, the entire weekend will also feature an immersive horror mystery game, featuring “planted actors, hidden clues, tactile puzzles, and surprising twists that each player can engage with at their own comfort and interest.”

The festival will take place April 27-30.

You can head to the festival’s official site for more information.

