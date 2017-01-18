Outsiders Star Kyle Gallner Explains What Makes The Farrells So Appealing

If you were captured by the exciting first season of the WGN America hit series, Outsiders – wyou weren’t alone. The Kentucky-based drama garnered a ton of fans over the course of its first thirteen episodes, and fans have been dying to see more.

The second season is almost here, as WGN has announced that new episodes of Outsiders will begin airing on January 24. While making his rounds, promoting the show’s second season, star Kyle Gallner answered one of the questions that has been burning in all of our minds since the show began.

Why do we like the Farrell clan so much?

No matter what they do – or how they do it – fans are hypnotized by the rowdy ways of the Farrells. According to Gallner – who plays Hasil Farrell on the show – the Farrell’s take on life can be infectious for most. Even he finds himself drawn to their ways.

When asked whether he would side with the Farrells or the tow, Gallner had a difficult choice to make.

“It’s hard to say, and I think that’s really what is so great about the show. There is a grey area. I can totally understand why the town is upset and want the Farrells gone, and I can also side with the Farrells and their fight to keep their home. If I had to choose, I would side with the Farrells — try as I may, there is no looking beyond character anymore. Hasil runs through my veins.”

So, it’s not just you. The Farrells have been designed to be the type of anti-heroes that you can’t help but love. Just like Jax Teller and Rick Grimes, the Farrell clan is one you can always get behind.

Source: ScreenerTV