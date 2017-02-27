The Academy Pays Tribute To Bill Paxton On Instagram



The Academy of film, home of the Oscars, paid tribute to the passing of Bill Paxton on their official Instagram account.

The organization shared a photo of Paxton in character from the film Edge of Tomorrow, where he played Master Sergeant Farell.

Thank you, Bill Paxton, for all you have given us. A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

Paxton passed away at the age of 61 on Saturday, after succumbing to complications from heart surgery.

Much of Hollywood has spoken out about his passing and shared fond memories of their time with Paxton.

Tom Hanks, speaking about Paxton said, “Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man… Hanx.”

Much of Hollywood has come out to share their sympathies at Paxton’s passing. Ghostbusters director Paul Feig said, So sad about the passing of Bill Paxton. In film school, we went to the set of Weird Science & he was so nice to us. Such a wonderful guy.”

Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul stated, “Bill Paxton was hands down one of the greatest guys that I have ever met. I feel lucky to have called him my friend. Bill, I love you. RIP.”

Paxton’s True Lies co-stars also shared thoughts on his passing. Former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger said, “Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill – a great human being with a huge heart. My thoughts are with his family,” while Jamie Lee Curtis shared a captioned photo of them together from the film.

Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my ❤& support 2 u. #truelies pic.twitter.com/d4zleWdOrR — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 26, 2017

Paxton had been working on the TV show revival of Training Day at the time of his death, but reports say he had completed all of his scheduled filmings.

