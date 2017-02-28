Ryan Gosling’s Sister Stuns In Low-Cut Dress At The Oscars

Getting to attend the Academy Awards for any reason is something most people could only dream about. Ryan Gosling is no stranger to attending the ceremonies, having starred in many acclaimed films. Getting to be Gosling’s date is something anyone might envy, but his girlfriend Eva Mendes typically has that honor. At last night’s Oscars, Gosling’s date stunned many who saw her and her low-cut dress, unaware of who she was. Gosling’s date was none other than his sister, Mandi, who clearly dressed to impress.

You can see photos of Mandi’s outfit over at the Daily Mail.

This wasn’t 40-year-old Mandi’s first time standing by her brother’s side at an awards ceremony, has been Gosling’s arm candy at movie premieres and awards shows, just never in an outfit quite like this one.

After seeing her by Gosling’s side, social media blew up as people tried to identify the mystery woman. When Gosling won the Golden Globe Award last month for his performance in La La Land, he mentioned how Mendes couldn’t attend. That information, combined with Mandi’s low-cut ensemble, made some people jump to conclusion.

It’s tough to compete with Ryan Gosling when it comes to romantic propositions, but based on her dress and her social media profiles seemingly showing she’s single, Mandi will definitely be giving her brother a run for his money.

