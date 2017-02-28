Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Ultra Toned Legs In Vanity Fair Photoshoot

Former Friends star used to be attached to Brad Pitt, a regular recipient of “Sexiest Man Alive” honors. The two parted ways many years ago and have both moved on with their lives, and although Aniston was often one of the more desired actresses in the ’90s and ’00s, the actress has aged with grace and is possibly getting more attractive by the day. If you need proof of just how good the 48-year-old looks, all you need it one look at a portrait she had taken with her husband Justin Theroux to see her impressive physique for yourself.

🎬: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux inside the 2017 #VFOscars @Instagram portrait studio. See even more exclusive portraits at the link in bio. Photograph by @MarkSeliger. A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Feb 27, 2017 at 1:47am PST

Aniston attended last night’s Academy Awards celebration to introduce the In Memoriam segment that paid tribute to all of the incredibly talented actors, actresses, and filmmakers we lost in 2016.

Although neither Aniston nor her husband has taken home an Oscars, they are still considered to be some of the most sought after couples in the movie industry. The pair were seen sitting in the first few rows of the audience and, when Jimmy Kimmel brought in a group of unsuspecting tourists, Aniston handed over her sunglasses to one as a souvenir of the memorable experience.

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]