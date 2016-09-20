Oscar Winner Jared Leto Set To Portray Andy Warhol In Biopic

Jared Leto is set to star in the upcoming biopic centered around the life of legendary pop artists Andy Warhol.

Leto will portray Warhol himself, but the Oscar-winning actor is also tackling the film as a producer, alongside Michael De Luca and Terence Winter.

The biopic, aptly named Warhol, will pull from Victor Bockris’ 1989 book, Warhol: The Biography, and will chronicle the extravagant and eccentric life of the artist who became a household name.

Warhol was known not just for his incredible art, but for his indelible personality. While he was at times a vapid and cold character, he also had periods of extreme eccentricity and creativity.

The role lends itself well to Leto, who won an Oscar for his part in Dallas Buyers Club, where he played a gay man dying from AIDS.

Producers Leto, De Luca and Winter plan on making Warhol a high-budget biopic with big prestige credentials.

