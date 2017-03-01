Oscar Winner Casey Affleck Finally Addresses Sexual Harassment Allegations

Casey Affleck‘s Best Actor win at the 2017 Oscars on Sunday was destined to be controversial.

The actor was accused of sexual harassment by two different women, during the filming of I’m Still Here, and they both filed lawsuits against him. One of the women claimed that Affleck snuck into her bed wearing only a t-shirt and underwear and that he began to caress her back. Other reports suggest that he bullied one of the women who rejected his advances and that he encouraged other members of the film of the crew to harass her as well.

Since that time, the younger Affleck brother has, in many respects, been somewhat of a pariah in several Hollywood circles. Even his award-winning role in Manchester by the Sea was a bit of fluke, being given to him by his childhood friend Matt Damon after Damon couldn’t make the role work for his schedule.

Speaking to journalists, Affleck said, “I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else. There’s really nothing I can do about it. Other than live my life the way I know I live it and to speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time.”

Many celebrities have been openly critical of Affleck winning the award. Writer/producer/actor B.J. Novak tweeted, “Can we check Best Actor again,” and Fresh Off the Boat star Constance Wu, a frequent outspoken critic against Casey Affleck said, “Boys! BUY ur way out of trouble by settling out of court! Just do a good acting job, thats all that matters! bc Art isn’t about humanity, right?”

Affleck’s legal council called the allegation “preposterous and without merit.” While speaking with journalists he reiterated that part of the out-of-court settlement is that neither side is allowed to publically speak about the case.

In his Oscars acceptance speech, Casey chose to keep his words positive, saying, “I wish I had something bigger and more meaningful to say, but I’m just really proud to be a part of this community and I look out at all of you and I have this whole year,” he shared inside the Dolby Theatre. “I’m just dumbfounded that I’m included. And it means a lot to me.”

He ended with, “Of course, my mother and my father for mostly, usually believing in me in doing this. And Ben Affleck, I love you. You ain’t heavy. Thank you all very much.”

