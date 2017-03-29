Original Aunt Vivian Actress Speaks Out About ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Photo

Well, that happiness was short lived. Will Smith and the rest of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast reunited for an afternoon out and Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks on the series, posted a photo of the group smiling, hugging and reminiscing.

Well, the actress who played the original Aunt Vivian on the show, Janet Hubert, isn’t sharing the good feelings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hubert wasn’t part of the reunion photo and decided to speak out about the cast on Facebook.

“I know the media hoe Alphonso Ribero has posted his so called reunion photo,” Hubert wrote. “Folks keep telling me about it. He was always the ass wipe for Will.”

She continued, “There will never be a true reunion of the Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level.”

Hubert stated that she is “not offended” by the picture, but it does prompts her to “take some meetings in Hollywood” to pitch her memoir titled Perfection Is Not a Sitcom Mom, which she says would tell all the behind-the-scenes story of the ’90s show.

It’s reported that Hubert was fired from Fresh Prince due to a violation of contract that resulted when she became pregnant. Reportedly, the pregnancy and birth of her character Vivian’s child, Nicky Banks, was worked into the plot to accommodate the situation.

Hubert’s was ultimately replaced by Daphne Reid for the remainder of the show’s run. According to Will Smith, he and Hubert had difficulties working together long before her pregnancy.

This isn’t the first time Hubert has criticized one of the Smith’s. When Jada Pinkett Smith said she would partake in the #OscarsSoWhite boycott in 2016 after her husband was snubbed, Hubert mocked the couple on Facebook.

Check out her post below:

More News:

[H/T The Hollywood Reporter]