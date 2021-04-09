'The Crown' Showrunners Speak out Following Prince Philip's Death

✖

In the wake of Prince Philip's death The Crown showrunners have spoken about the passing of the late Royal. In a statement shared by The Independent, the creative team behind the hit drama series wrote, "Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television and the production team on The Crown are deeply saddened to hear of the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this sad time." Prince Philip was portrayed by Matt Smith (Doctor Who) for the first two seasons of The Crown, with Tobias Menzies (Game of Thrones) taking over the role of a middle-aged Prince Philip for Seasons 2 and 3. For the final seasons, Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) will be portraying the late Royal.

Prince Philip died on Friday, at the age of 99, just two months before his 100th birthday. In a statement announcing the sad news, Buckingham Place said, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh." The statement added, "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

An Online Book of Condolence is now available on the Royal website for those who wish to send a personal message of condolence: https://t.co/0w7Vd7kYq0 Visit https://t.co/utgjraQQv5 for updates from Buckingham Palace and information about The Duke of Edinburgh's life and work. pic.twitter.com/fkV4FTvhqI — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has since issued a statement on the death of Prince Philip, saying, "We mourn today with Her Majesty the Queen, we offer our condolences to her and all her family and we give thanks as a nation and a kingdom for the extraordinary work of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. He helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life. He was an environmentalist, and a champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable."

Johnson added, "With his Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme he shaped and inspired the lives of countless young people and at literally tens of thousands of events he fostered their hopes and encouraged their ambitions. We remember the Duke for all of this and above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen. Not just as her consort, by her side every day of her reign, but as her husband, her 'strength and stay', of more than 70 years."

The prime minister continued, "And it is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation’s thoughts must turn today. Because they have lost not just a much-loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and, in recent years, great-grandfather. Speaking on their golden wedding anniversary, Her Majesty said that our country owed her husband 'a greater debt than he would ever claim or we shall ever know' and I am sure that estimate is correct." At this time, no official funeral arrangements have been announced, but Prince Philip is reported to have asked for a small, private military memorial.