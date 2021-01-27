'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air': Whatever Happened to Geoffrey Butler Actor Joseph Marcell?

✖

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air first graced America’s televisions in 1990 and has been a part of pop culture ever since. The show, which helped launch the careers of Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro, saw a cast that connected with many viewers. Along with its two most recognizable faces, the show also featured the late James Avery, Janet Hubert, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana M. Ali and Joseph Marcell. The latter is often someone many fans of the show wonder whatever happened with his career. While he may never have landed a role as iconic as the Geoffrey Butler in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Marcell went on to have plenty of stops in his career and continues to be around Hollywood to this day.

Now 72-years-old, the Saint Lucia-born actor made infrequent appearances on an array of shows after The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which recently aired its reunion on HBO Max, completed its six season run in 1996. This includes in Living Single, In The House, The Bill and Brothers and Sisters, all of which were between 1997 and 1998. He fell out of the spotlight a bit before returning five years later in The Bold and Beautiful where he played Hudson over the course of 23 episodes in 2003 and 2004. His soap opera career picked up another credit in 2006 with the EastEnders, a British soap. He stuck around with another BBC series as he appeared in two episodes of Holby City in 2008. After 2008, his time on the small screen only saw him land brief appearances, including two episodes in Ratched, a 2020 Netflix series developed by American Horror Story’s Ryan Murphy and also starring Sarah Paulson. Along with his work on the screen, Marcell also has a few credits to his name on the stage. These include appearances in Gem of the Ocean and The Tempest in 2016 and Lady Windermere’s Fan in 2018.

Before landing his most famous role in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Marcell, who is a father of two, had racked up a handful of credits dating back to 1974 with his debut in Antony and Clopatra as Eros. Foru years later he secured 15 episodes as Walter Isaacs in Empire Road on the BBC, which was his longest time on a series prior to The Fresh Prince of Bel-AIr. He later appeared in an episode of Doctor Who in 1988, two years before landing the role of his career.