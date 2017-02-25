Oprah Winfrey Shares the Reason She Decided Not to Have Kids

Oprah Winfrey has been hugely successful and impactful in many areas, including entertainment and philanthropy, but there are some who would argue that she should be a mother as well. If you asked Winfrey, however, she’d say she already is one.

“I have 172 girls, and 20 are in college in the United States and use my home as their home base. It is more rewarding than I would ever have imagined,” the mogul shared with Good Housekeeping U.K. “When people were pressuring me to get married and have children, I knew I was not going to be a person that ever regretted not having them, because I feel like I am a mother to the world’s children.”

“Love knows no boundaries. It doesn’t matter if a child came from your womb or if you found that person at age two, 10 or 20,” she continued. “If the love is real, the caring is pure and it comes from a good space, it works.”

As for the reason she never had biological children, Winfrey had a simple answer.

“I didn’t want babies. I wouldn’t have been a good mom for babies,” she said. “I don’t have the patience. I have the patience for puppies, but that’s a quick stage!”

Winfrey also opened up about her recent 42-pound-weight loss, sharing that she has reached a wonderful point in her journey.

“[My weight] has been the go-to comfort for me. You use it as your coat and your shield, and it keeps you from doing things. You don’t have to go to that party because you don’t have a dress to wear and nothing is going to fit you. But the wonderful thing for me is that I reached a point where I no longer wanted to hide. I know that sounds strange for somebody who is in the public eye, but it was my shield and my shame.”

“Now I feel liberated!” she shared. “It’s the thing I have been looking for my whole life. To feel a sense of freedom. The taste of freedom? There is nothing better than that!”

