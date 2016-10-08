NYCC: Stranger Things Cast Confirms Barb Will Not Return, Teases Love Triangle

Alright, we may have already known that Barb (Shannon Purser) died a gruesome death in season 1 of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, but we still had a glimmer of hope that she might still return in some sci-fi redemption kind of way.

Today at the Stranger Things panel at New York Comic Con 2016, cast members David K. Harbour (Chief Hopper) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) confirmed that Barb will most definitely not be rising from the dead.

Harbour also went on to tell the audience that he did read a few scripts from the second season, and explained that Stranger Things gets even more weird, involves a love triangle, and we will learn more about the death of Hoppers daughter.

“We did get the first couple scripts and it’s insane. One of the great love triangles of the series” between Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Nancy (Natalie Dyer), and Steve (Joe Keery). “Even when I was watching I felt torn. They both were so three dimensional…there will be more of that for seasons to come.”

Every series must have a love story, right? At first we all thought Steve was a stereotypical jerky character, but in the end he came around and helped defeat the Demagorgon.

But still, most fans wanted to see the awkward outcast Jonathan get the girl. Apparently we’ll be seeing much more of this love triangle next season.

Millie Bobby Brown added,”Anything can happen, But I’m okay with [Steve and Nancy]. I just think Jonathan… Imagine if Barb came back and Jonathan and Barb were dating. That would be incredible.“

Too bad that Barb never had a chance.

Harbour, who plays the heroic savior Chief Hopper, went into detail about how he gets into character, and it’s not Jared Leto style:

“For me, I don’t do the Jared Leto stuff with like sending dead pigs to people on set, but I do have a particular brand of method to what I do, which just means I like the experience that I have to be authentic and personal and so that can’t happen unless I sort of carry around a little bit,” he said. “Atlanta shooting was a very difficult experience because Hop is a lonely sort of sad guy. So, I definitely carried that away.”

Chief Hopper will also get in deeper while dealing with the mysterious death of his own daughter, which we learned about through flashbacks in the first season:

“I feel like with the loss of a daughter like that, I just feel like he’s truly broken in a way that almost cannot be healed,” Harbour said. “In a certain way he has so much guilt because he’s so used to saving people — used to good guys and bad guys — and finally he puts himself in a situation where it’s just life. I mean, there’s just nothing he can do and I think that he takes that on himself and carries it on his shoulders.”

Even though it seems like Hopper may have sold out Eleven, he is still caring for her wherever she may be. Fans are hoping the two are still able to form a parent-child type of bond.

Millie Bobby Brown stayed quite about Eleven, but did promise that season two is, “Incredible.“

Stranger Things is currently filming its second season, after the first season took audiences by storm. Fans were left with burning questions that need to be answered and a profound love for each of the cast members. Season 2 promises to take us deeper into the Upside Down, Hawkins Lab, and outside of that sleepy Indiana town.