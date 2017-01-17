Nicole Kidman’s ‘Bizarre Behavior’ At The Golden Globes Has Finally Been Explained

At the 74th Annual Golden Globes on January 8, Australian actress Nicole Kidman displayed what has been described as “bizarre” and “loose” behavior.”

According to Woman’s Day magazine, the Moulin Rouge star left “some observers wondering whether she’d had a few too many pre-show wines.”

The 49-year-old actress began the awards show festivities by crashing an interview with The Avengers star Tom Hiddleston.

“Sorry to crash,” Kidman said. “I’m so happy to be here and I’m determined to have fun. That’s why I came here and did that.”

During the after-party, Kidman, who received a Best Actress nomination for her role in Lion, also told a cocktail waitress to “shoo away.”

While Kidman may have allegedly told the cocktail waitress to take a hike, the 49-year-old actress was evidently more interested in calling over the waiters with food. Kidman reportedly was “constantly ushering over” the servers bringing around pizza.

Woman’s Day claims that Kidman’s husband, Country singer Keith Urban, was standing there brushing pizza crumbs off of her gown the entire night.

Check out the video above to see Nicole Kidman interrupting Tom Hiddleston’s interview at the Golden Globes red carpet.

In recent weeks, this isn’t the first time that Nicole Kidman’s name has made headlines for surprising behavior. Last week, she commented on Donald Trump winning the presidency. Kidman sparked both controversy and praise when she said that it’s time for Americans to start supporting the President-elect.

“I’m always reticent to start commenting politically; I’ve never done it in terms of America or Australia. I’m issue-based,” Kidman said while talking with BBC Two. “So I just say, he’s now elected, and we as a country need to support whoever the president because that’s what the country’s based on.”

She continued by saying: “Whatever, however that happened, he’s there, and let’s go.”

Kidman also explained that after the news of her comments on Donald Trump surfaced that the media took them out of context.

“I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy and the American Constitution, and it was that simple,” Kidman said.

Were you shocked by Nicole Kidman’s strange behavior at the Golden Globes?

[H/T Daily Mail, Woman’s Day, BBC Two]