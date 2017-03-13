Nicki Minaj Posts Skintight Bodysuit In Response To Diss Track

Nicki Minaj is currently wrapped up in a hip-hop feud with fellow lady rapper Remy Ma, which she is arguably winning if feud’s had “winners.” The real winners are those of us lucky enough to live in a world where Nicki jumps on Instagram and posts a series of retaliation pics showing off her curvy figure.

I took the price & lift dat btch up 😜🔥 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 12, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

The pics feature Nicki standing in a pair of pink platform shoes and a tight, leather one-piece that gives a great view of her sexy legs and shows off quite a bit of cleavage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A couple of weeks ago, Remy Ma dropped a diss track titled “ShETHER,” which, among other cruelties and seeming death threats, blatantly states, “F— Nicki Minaj.”

While the beef appears to have been going on a little longer than originally thought, Nicki’s first clear and obvious shots came in the form of three singles she dropped late last week. One of those singles, “No Frauds,” which features Drake and Lil’ Wayne, is said to be the “first song by a female rapper to reach the #1 spot on US iTunes, since Nicki Minaj‘s own ‘Anaconda’ in 2014.”

🎀She see my sexy ass every time she scroll🎀🦄 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 12, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

It’s been said that living well is the best revenge, and enjoying immediate success is a great way to live. Nicki just keeps proving that she is not to be messed with.

More News:

[H/T: Daily Mail]