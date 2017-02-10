Nick Cannon Reveals His True Feelings on Mariah Carey’s Romance With Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka’s romance may be on fire, but Carey’s ex-husband Nick Cannon just isn’t buying it, Entertainment Tonight reports.

During a radio interview on The Howard Stern Show Wednesday, the America’s Got Talent host opened up about his ex-wife’s new relationship with her backup dancer — and said it’s all for the cameras.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That sh– is hilarious,” Cannon said, saying he’s OK with the romance “as long as she’s happy.”

“First of all, I think the whole reality show is fake. I’m a producer, so you can’t have a well-lit private conversation. Like, that sh– doesn’t happen,” he said. “I don’t buy none of that sh–.”

Cannon insists he doesn’t have a problem with reality television, but his issue is with the diva’s relationship.

“That type of stuff doesn’t bother me, because we’re in it, that’s the type of world that we’re in, but when you start trying to pull a fast one on people, that sh– is silly,” he said.

“They like, wrote the story! That sh– is like a soap opera, like, ‘The billionaire doesn’t know, and here’s the handsome young dancer.’ “

Although he pokes fun at Carey, Cannon insisted he still “loves” his ex-wife for giving him their children.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.

More: Mariah Carey Reveals Lingerie Bedroom Photo On Social Media | Mariah Carey Spotted In “Dress” That Holds On For Dear Life | Mariah Carey Strips Down To Lingerie, Burns Wedding Dress In New Music Video

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!