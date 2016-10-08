New York Knicks’ Derrick Rose Takes The Stand In Rape Case

New York Knicks player Derrick Rose knows what rape is, and he knows he “didn’t do anything wrong.”



He took the stand in his civil rape case and testified he was involved in no wrongdoing, adding that he’s “focusing on my job and that’s to play basketball.”

Rose, who earlier demanded to be treated the same as Tupac during his trial, claims that while he did contact his accuser on the night of the alleged incident and did plan on having drinks and sex with her, that’s not what he said.

“I didn’t have to,” Rose said.

According to Rose, his accuser made it clear she wanted to have sex with him, adding that everything was consensual.

