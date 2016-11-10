New Teaser Poster For Beauty And The Beast Revealed

Emma Watson is living up to her reputation as a benevolent Disney princess. The British actress is set to play Belle in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, and she has just shared a new teaser poster for the film with fans on Twitter. Unsurprisingly, the romantic poster depicts a rather familiar scene to fans of the original animated film.

So happy to show all of you the new teaser poster for Beauty and the Beast! I hope you like it. Love Emma x @beourguest @thatdanstevens pic.twitter.com/tvlNKRTruX — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) November 10, 2016

The new image from Watson introduces fans to a shadowy image of Belle and the Beast dancing with one another. Fans of the story will clearly recognize Belle’s iconic ball gown in the photo as she waltzes with the Beast under a spotlight. If you look at the image carefully, then you might notice a few connections between this teaser poster and one released for the original 1991 film.

Before the animated movie premiered, Disney teased moviegoers with a similar teaster poster that showed Belle and Beast dancing. The poster included the tagline, “The most beautiful love story ever told,” and the phrase was an accurate one. Over the years, pop culture has come to tout Belle’s relationship with the Beast as one of the greatest ever seen on the big screen.

Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar® winner Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle’s eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston’s long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe® nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster; six-time Tony Award® winner Audra McDonald as Madame Garderobe, the wardrobe; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Directed by Oscar® winner Bill Condon from a screenplay by TBD based on the 1991 animated film, the film is produced by Mandeville Films’ David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards® (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the 1991 animated film, providing the score, which will include new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice.

Beauty and the Beast will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017.