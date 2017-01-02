New Sci-Fi Series Beyond Trailer Is Mind Blowingly Good

Freeform is proving to be a powerhouse when it comes to original series.

Beyond, a new sci-fi thriller, from Freeform is set to debut on January 2nd with a two-hour premiere, followed by all episodes immediately available to binge on the Freeform app.

The series follows Holden, who has just woken up from a 12-year coma. As it turns out he was somewhere else the entire time he was “asleep.”

Beyond is a one-hour drama about Holden (played by Burkely Duffield), a young man who wakes up from a coma after 12 years and discovers new abilities that propel him into the middle of a dangerous conspiracy. Now Holden must try and figure out what happened to him during those 12 years; how to survive a world that changed while he was gone; and answer the question, why did this happen to him?

The show co-stars Romy Rosemont as Diane Matthews, Michael McGrady as Tom Matthews, Jonathan Whitesell as Luke Matthews, Dilan Gwyn as Willa and Jeff Pierre (“Shameless”) as Jeff McArdle.

From Imperative Entertainment and Automatik, Beyond is created, written and executive produced by Adam Nussdorf who got his start on Once Upon a Time in Wonderland. It also features Tim Kring of Heroes, and David Eick from Battlestar Galactica, as executive producers on the project.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com Burkely Duffield who playes the main character said:

“The audience can expect a show that has some of the traditional things they should expect from a superhero show: powers, internal conflicts, and external combat while still staying nearer to things that could, with some suspension of disbelief, happen.“

“It’s different, it creates a show about power but it is grounded in this reality,” he said. “It is a teenager trapped in this body, growing up into a man and seeing wat that means.”

Beyond is taking a new approach to cable television series and making the series “bingeable” right away, by releasing episodes on the Freeform app and Hulu after the 2-hour series premiere.

The series may just be the first to try this out, turning it into direct competition for any series released on a streaming series all at once.

A total of 10 episodes will be available come January 2, giving modern audiences that binge we all crave.

We’ll definitely be watching this one!