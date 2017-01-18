This Girl Meets World Series Finale Trailer Will Leave You In Tears

Fans were shocked to find out that Disney Channel was canceling Girl Meets World, and they haven’t even had much time to process the cancellation before the series wraps up with its big finale, Girl Meets Goodbye.

A new trailer for the upcoming swan song has been released, and it’s a tearjerker, so be warned. It appears to be one of those episodes where you clearly know the emotions are running as high in real life as they are in the script, and the creators are bringing everyone in for one last goodbye. The episode will feature just about everyone who’s guested on the show, from Mr. Feeny and Eric to Shawn and Minkus, the whole gang will be there.

You can watch the trailer for the finale above.

While fans are sad to see the show go prematurely, there is hope that another network will pick up the show for future seasons. Creator Michael Jacobs recently said “I can tell you it’s because of the audience’s reaction to the cancellation that there is interest in other places. For anyone in show business, if you ask them why they’re doing something and they say they’re doing it for themselves, they won’t sustain long. Those that answer ‘We’re doing it for the audience’ and mean it, they sustain.”

Girl Meets Goodbye airs on the Disney Channel January 20th.

Girl Meets World stars Rowan Blanchard (Riley Matthews), Ben Savage (Cory Matthews), Danielle Fishel (Topanga Matthews), Sabrina Carpenter (Maya Hart), Peyton Meyer (Lucas Friar), August Maturo (Auggie Matthews), Corey Fogelmanis (Farkle Minkus), Amir Mitchell-Townes (Isaiah ‘Zay’ Babineaux), Uriah Shelton (Joshua Matthews), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), Cheryl Texiera (Katy Hart), Danny McNulty (Harvey Harley Keiner), William Daniels (George Feeny), Lee Noris (Stuart Minkus), Jade Holden (Classmate), Nicholas Jabonero (Student), Sarah Carpenter (Sarah), Ava Kolker (Ava Morgenstern), and Cecilia Balagot (Isadora Smackle).

