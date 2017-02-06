New Pirates Of The Caribbean TV Spot Released

The new trailer for Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales debuted yesterday during the Super Bowl, and audiences everywhere immediately became excited about the upcoming film. Not only does the new story look darker – and much more interesting – than On Stranger Tides, but fan-favorite character Will Turner has returned to the franchise.

To follow up on the success of the trailer, Disney has released another Pirates Of The Caribbean TV spot.

Much of the footage is the same as the Super Bowl trailer, but there are a couple of added shots that fans have yet to see.

These shots consist of several new looks at Salazar, the demonic villain played by Javier Bardem, as well as some of his skeleton monsters. He’s even got sharks doing his bidding in this spot!

Johnny Depp returns to his iconic, Academy Award-nominated role of Captain Jack Sparrow, one of the most beloved characters in motion picture history, newly joined by Oscar-winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Skyfall), rising young stars Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner, British television’s Skins) and Brenton Thwaites (Maleficent, The Giver) and Golshifteh Farahani (The Patience Stone, Exodus: Gods and Kings). Rejoining the action are Academy Award winner Geoffrey Rush as Barbossa, Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Kevin R. McNally as Joshamee Gibbs and Stephen Graham as Scrum.

