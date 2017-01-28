New Flip Or Flop Details Surface Regarding The Show’s Future

Since announcing their divorce, details have emerged about Flip or Flop stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa that has destroyed the image of a loving couple. From dating other people to rage-filled verbal bouts, things were clearly less than ideal among the household that presented themselves as an adorable couple on their TV show. Despite that image being shattered, it looks like the duo hope enough of that image can be spared long enough to make future seasons of the hit HGTV show.

Sources close to the show’s production told TMZ that the couple aims to not only continue the current season, which has already begun airing, but also carry out the successful show for as many future seasons as HGTV will allow.

The decision of future seasons is up to more than just the couple, as it’s ultimately in the hands of the network. The big question for the network is, with the audience clearly knowing about the turmoil between the show’s stars, would it be worth it to continue making future seasons that has the potential of creating more controversy?

Considering last week’s episode dominated their competition in ratings, the outlook is good for future seasons of Flip or Flop, despite potential tension amongst the stars. There have also been discussions about potentially creating a spin-off for the series, but those concepts would be moot if the original show sustains its success.

Do you think it’s time for Flip or Flop to call it quits or do you think the stars can put aside their differences for future seasons? Let us know in the comments!

