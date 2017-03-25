New Fate Of The Furious Poster Revealed By The Rock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed a new poster for The Fate of the Furious.

Johnson released the poster with a tweet that references the plot of the film, in which Dom goes rogue and his former team is forced to hunt him down: “Never give up on family, but if they try and kill you.. hunt em down, slap em around and make em pay. Fun time.” Check out the full poster below.

The Fate of the Furious is the eighth film in the Fast & Furious franchise, following 2015’s Furious 7. The Fate of the Furious will be the first film to be released in the franchise since the tragic death of star Paul Walker, who died in a car accident while Furious 7 was i production. Filming was completed with the assistance of Walker’s brothers standing in for him and the film was released with an emotional send off for the character and, more importantly, for the actor.



Exclusive @IMAX #F8 poster. Never give up on family, but if they try and kill you.. hunt em down, slap em around and make em pay. Fun time🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/QFgnMeWDFi — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 24, 2017

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life.But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family.

For The Fate of the Furious, Vin Diesel is joined by a returning all-star cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell.In addition to Theron, the series welcomes newcomers Scott Eastwood and Oscar® winner Helen Mirren.The film is directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) and produced by returning producers Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell and Diesel.

The Fate of The Furious opens in theaters April 14. 2017. Let us know how much you’re looking forward to it by giving it a ComicBook User Anticipation Rating below.

