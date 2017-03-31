Never-Before-Seen ‘Sex And The City’ Opening Credits Revealed

When you find a show you love, you always walk away with something you’ll never forget. Sometimes it is the characters, the location or a storyline. But quite often the most memorable aspect is the opening credits.

The opening credits for the HBO hit-series Sex and the City are iconic.

The music, the actress’ names against New York City landmarks and Sarah Jessica Parker being splashed by a bus while wearing a questionable outfit involving a tutu.

But would it surprise you to know that the questionable outfit wasn’t the first choice? Well, it was not and an alternative opening sequence has been revealed. The never-before-seen clip was posted on EW Thursday.

In it we see Sarah Jessica Parker’s character (Carrie Bradshaw) going braless in a sleeveless, chiffon periwinkle blue tea-length dress as she strolls on the sidewalk and stumbles when she sees a New York City bus bearing an ad for her newspaper sex column.

Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field said on Emmy TV Legends that one of the other four outfit choices included a two-toned red and turquoise sleeveless, slim-fitting, open-neck dress that was stylish for the time—the mid-to-late ’90s.

“They liked it,” she said. “I didn’t.”

She said she and Parker were the ones who pushed for the tutu outfit, whose skirt she found in a bucket of $5 pieces inside a showroom, and which she felt was more timeless.

“I tried to convince them from that level of just logic, not fashion,” she said. “And between me and Sarah Jessica, it got shot along with the others and in the end, it won.”

In our book, the tutu makes the most out of the character. If you watched the series then you know Carrie is a fashion daredevil and is not bound by contemporary looks and she ultimately pulls that off, along with the New York attitude in the chosen opening sequence.

