Nerdcore All-Stars Respond to Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek with Hilarious Diss Track

The saga of Jeopardy host Alex Trebeck tearing down contestant Susan Cole and the music she loves, a subgenre of hip-hop called Nerdcore, continues. When he first made his comment, calling Nerdcore rappers “Losers,” Cole took it with a laugh and tried to brush it off, though she looked a little taken aback by the comment. Of course, she got her best possible revenge, winning about $40k in two days. Nice work, Susan!

Still, the Nerdcore community took some offense to the comments, though it seemed that fans of the genre were more upset than the actual rappers. Still, a large group of them: MC Frontalot, Schaffer the Darklord, Beefy, MC Hawking, Richie Branson, Mikal kHill, Sammus, YTCracker, Dual Core, Jesse Dangerously, MC Lars, Mega Ran, & Dr. Awkward all came together to handle Trebek with a diss track the way that only they could. That means the track, “Who is Alex Trebek?” includes nerdy references, lots of puns using other gameshows (Nice work, Schaffer), and of course some tearing down of themselves.

“But losers, my dudes, maybe he wasn’t wrong, cause we did spend all day making this friggin song. I mean, I’m not the only one who sees this is weird, right? This is weird, even by our standards.” Genius.

Some notable moments include MC Frontalot going way too far with his Mustache reference, Beefy saying “we are losers – but you were rude to Susan,” and MC Lars thanking Trebek for the first press they’ve had in over a decade.

MC Lars and Mega Ran are on tour together now, and there’s really not a rapper in this bunch that isn’t worth looking up and listening to all day. Just remember, if you watch Jeopardy again in the future, the answer is “Suck it Trebek.”