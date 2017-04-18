NASA Astronauts Have Made A Bold Claim About Aliens

One of life’s greatest mysteries is the existential question “Are we alone in the universe?”

Our culture has always had a fascination with flying saucers, little green men and all things sci-fi. However, the experts over at NASA have never been able to prove the existence of life on other planets.

However, some former astronauts have come forward over the years sharing experiences and theories that have made them question NASA’s stance on intelligent life elsewhere in the galaxy.

The New York Post recently compiled a list of these extraterrestrial believers, with four revered astronauts making the cut.

The most prominent of the men was Edgar Mitchell, the sixth person to step foot on the Moon.

Mitchell has shared several wild beliefs, including the Vatican having knowledge of alien life and extraterrestrials disarming nuclear warheads during the Cold Wars.

In particular, he is a firm subscriber to the theory that the U.S. government covered up a spaceship crash in Roswell, New Mexico.

“The reason for the denial is they didn’t know if they [the aliens] were hostile and they didn’t want the Soviets to know so they devised to lie about it and cover it up,” he said, according to the Daily Star.

Two members of the first human mission to space are also included in the report. The men, Gordon Cooper and Deke Slayton, have gone on record as believing that aliens have visited Earth.

Slayton has even claimed he saw a flying saucer leaving Earth, saying “it took off climbing and just accelerated and disappeared.”

These accounts and theories line up with some thoughts previously shared by Allen Bean, a former astronaut who visited the Moon during the Apollo 12 mission.

“There’s so many billions of stars and these stars have planets around them, so there must be statistically many planets around many stars that have formed life,” he said. “Maybe some of them are like our life was 100,000 years ago, and some of them are like we are now, and there are probably some out there that are 10,000 years in the future from where we are now.”

So, do you think there’s alien life in the universe?

