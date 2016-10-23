Mother Tries To Get Son With Special Needs An Ad Campaign – His Photos Go Viral

It’s hard to say no to a face like Asher’s. But, the advertising agency for OshKosh B’Gosh did! So, Asher’s mother, Meaghan Nash, spoke out, and now her son’s adorable photos have gone viral. So much that he might get his own ad campaign.

Back in July, Nash took a series of photos of her 15-month-old son Asher, who happens to have Down syndrome. She then submitted those photos to an advertising agency in hopes of getting her little guy an ad campaign with OshKosh B’Gosh – let’s face it, with a face like that, he deserves it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As it turns out, the agency said that they didn’t want to pursue working with Asher because the clothing company didn’t specify that it wanted children with special needs for the ad. Nash didn’t care much for that answer because they might as well have said that they “didn’t want” kids with special needs.

So, Nash found the non-profit Changing the Face of Beauty, which helps to show companies that it is important to showcase children with special needs in ads. The photos of Asher then ended up on Facebook where they soon went viral.

“This handsome boy is ready to show the world what Changing the Face of Beauty is really about,” the Kids with Down Syndrome page wrote alongside his photos.

Soon after Asher’s photos gained traction across Facebook, Nash received a call from OshKosh B’Gosh. They have set up a meeting to meet Asher. In an official statement, the company says that they do believe that there is “an opportunity for greater representation of children with special needs in advertising.” The company also hopes to “enhance the representation of diverse children in our marketing.”

Hopefully this means we’ll be seeing Asher’s adorable face in a few ad campaigns in the near future.

[H/T Fox 11 News]