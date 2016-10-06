Mother Flips Out After Her Daughter Learns About Islam At School

A Tennessee mother is less than thrilled her 7th-grade daughter is learning about the history of Islam at school.



Michelle Edmisten is a Christian, and as such feels her daughter’s “personal religious beliefs were violated.” Now, she’s calling for “anyone that’s anyone” to take a stand.

“It is time as parents, teachers and administrators we stand up and take back our families, our schools and our country,” Edmisten said. “I would like to see parents, Christians, veterans, anyone that’s anyone, stand up for this fight. How can I, as a Christian, say that I have these values? And I want to instill these values in my daughter, but then say it’s okay, go ahead and do it.”

But the school board doesn’t teach about Islam alone. They educate students about the history of Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism and Hinduism, and while they do teach about Islam, they also tie in the religion’s “historical connections to Judaism and Christianity.”

Even still, Edmisten’s daughter chose not to participate in those classes and was consequently given zeroes for refusing the work. And her mom couldn’t be prouder.

“Those are zeroes that we proudly took and we will not compromise,” said Edmisten.

The National Council for the Social Studies, a professional organization that helps support social studies teachers and programs, didn’t take Edmisten’s concerns lightly and provided a detailed response.

“Knowledge about religions is not only a characteristic of an educated person but is necessary for effective and engaged citizenship in a diverse nation and world,” they said. “Religious literacy dispels stereotypes, promotes cross-cultural understanding and encourages respect for the rights of others to religious liberty.”

