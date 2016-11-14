Monday’s Supermoon Will Be Biggest & Brightest In 69 Years

The supermoon that will appear in the night sky on November 14th will be the closest the satellite has been to Earth in 69 years, at only 221,524 miles away.

A supermoon is the closest full moon of the year, and Monday evening’s aims to be quite a sight to behold. NASA planetary geologist Noah Petro encourages everyone to go outside and enjoy the moon, even though it would take an expert to truly appreciate the size and brightness of it. What counts most is people “talking, thinking and caring about the moon.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Supermoons can appear 14 percent brighter and 30 percent larger than normal, but in layman’s terms, it’ll be big enough and bright enough to clog your Instagram feed.

If you accidentally sleep through the duration of the supermoon, fear not, as the moon will actually come 40 miles closer in 2034.

What’s more mysterious, is why won’t NASA admit why the moon is trying to get closer to us? Is it trying to destroy the Earth because it always has to live in our shadow? I think it’s high time we blow up the moon, but the real question is if being a supermoon means it will be at its strongest or at its weakest.

Let us know how you think we should blow up the moon in the comments below!

[H/T Global News]