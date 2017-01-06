Miley Cyrus Reveals Awesome Photo About Dolly Parton

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus revealed a hilariously awesome t-shirt dedicated to country music icon Dolly Parton, and you will be glad that you checked this out. On Thursday, the “Wrecking Ball” singer took to Instagram to posted a photo of light pink tee that praised Dolly for the legend that she truly is.

Miley’s shirt read: “Dolly Parton is my fairy godmother.”

💖💖💖💖💖 A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 5, 2017 at 6:10pm PST

Clearly some of Miley’s fans love Dolly Parton as her 58.5 million followers tossed out more than 550k likes, and over 2300 comments.

When Miley is snapping selfies to give a shout out to Dolly Parton, the 24-year-old musician has been quite busy lately. There are rumors circulating in the media that Cyrus has been planning a wedding with her Hunger Games actor fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

Not only are the two reportedly going to be tying the knot within the next year, but also there are rumblings that the celebrity couple has been getting serious about expanding their family.

Earlier this week, a source close to the lovebirds said that Miley and Liam may be considering adoption. An insider told OK! Magazine that Miley and Liam “have been having very serious conversations in the past few months about family.”

Because Miley has traveled all over the world with her gig as a pop singer and coach on The Voice, her passion for less fortunate children has been kicked into overdrive.

“She’s looking at adoption more seriously,” the source said. “Miley gets overwhelmed at all the children in need around the world… She wants to adopt them all.”

Miley and Liam could potentially be making several expansions to their family in the future, but they are content with their lives as of now.

According to the source, “Miley and Liam both say they’re in the mindset right now that if she gets pregnant, then great, but if she doesn’t, it’s OK.”

What do you think about Miley Cyrus’s t-shirt that gives a shout out to country music legend Dolly Parton?

