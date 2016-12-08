Mick Jagger Becomes a Father for the Eighth Time at Age 73 as Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick Gives Birth

Sir Mick Jagger became a father for the eighth time as the 73-year-old rocker’s girlfriend, 29-year-old ballerina Melanie Hamrick, gave birth to their first child together, Jagger’s publicist confirmed.

Jagger is also dad to daughter Karis, 45, with actress Marsha Hunt, daughter Jade, whose mother is Jagger’s first wife Bianca Jagger, as well as four children with second wife Jerry Hall; Lizzy, Georgia, James and Gabriel, the Evening Standard reports. Jagger also has two grandchildren.

The rocker’s bandmate, Ronnie Wood, also recently became a father for the sixth time as his wife Sally gave birth to twins daughters.

Congrats to the Rolling Stone star and his beautiful wife!

This story first appeared at Womanista.