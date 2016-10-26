Michael Phelps Secretly Married Nicole Johnson in June!

Michael Phelps is a married man!

TMZ reports that the Olympic swimmer secretly said “I Do” to Nicole Johnson earlier this summer in an intimate wedding officiated by Phelp’s agent and longtime friend Peter Carlisle.

Phelps and Johnson were reportedly issued a marriage license on June 9, 2016, and tied the knot June 13 in Arizona.

E! News reports that on the wedding day, Johnson posted on social media, “Such a memorable night with my lil fambam,” sharing the caption alongside a photo of herself, Phelps, and their son Boomer, five months.

Phelps competed in the Rio Olympics in August, and while there, Johnson was asked about their nuptials, which were thought to have been upcoming at the time.

“It’ll be small and intimate for the wedding, and then we’re throwing a massive bash for everyone in the states,” Johnson told Access Hollywood in August. “I’ve been planning as we’ve been leading up to this, so I think I have the wedding in order and now it’s on to the party for the fun.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.