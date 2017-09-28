Michael Mantenuto, Star Of Disney’s ‘Miracle’ Dead At 35

Michael Mantenuto, who played Jack O’Callahan in Disney‘s 2004 film Miracle, was found dead in his home by Des Moines, Washington police. He was 35 years old.

According to a release, Col. Guillaume “Will” Beaurpere, the group commander of the U.S. Army’s 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) shared the news. After Mantenuto’s acting career ended he went on to serve in the U.S. military.

“Those of you that knew Mike will remember him for his passionate love for his family and his commitment to the health of the force,” the statement read.

