Megan Fox Makes Epic Comeback With Racy Lingerie Pics

Megan Fox has made an eye-catching comeback with all new racy lingerie photos that you absolutely need to see.

The 30-year-old actress, who was once hailed as “Earth’s Hottest Girl” by Maxim, stripped down to show off her stunning figure in a slew of different sexy ensembles and looked as gorgeous as ever.

The photoshoot was part of a new lingerie campaign by Frederick’s of Hollywood. The 30-second spot featuring the Transformers star showed her rocking an array of steamy looks from the Spring 2017 collection.

The pics were snapped by celeb photographer Ellen Von Unwerth in Hollywood Hills, according to Daily Mail.

Megan shared a photo on Instagram that showed one of her jaw-dropping looks. In the image, the mother of three sported a

“My @fredericks_hollywood campaign has launched. Stay tuned for more including my personal collection coming holiday 2017,” Fox captioned the pic.

As you might imagine, Fox’s lingerie snap was a smash hit with her loyal fans on Instagram. The post racked up more than 197k likes and thousands of comments that appeared to be an endless stream of heart-eye emojis.

Back in September, Megan Fox signed a massive deal to be an ambassador, stakeholder, and creative partner in Frederick’s of Hollywood. In the past, Fox has strayed away from being the celebrity face of a brand. However, her mind was changed when she was given a chance to have a voice in the creative process.

“I’ve been reluctant in the past to work with brands because there’s a lot of politics behind it and it’s a big deal to lend your name and image to something,” Fox said. “But by offering me ownership in the company and some creative say, it gives me an opportunity to be passionate about what I’m promoting.

