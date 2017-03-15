Meek Mill Charged With Assault At St. Louis International Airport

Rapper Meek Mill was charged with assault at St. Louis International Airport on Wednesday.

TMZ reports that an airport employee sought a photo with Meek, with the incident leading to a fight. The hip-hop star and two airport employees have been charged with misdemeanor assault.

Meek nor the others involved in the fight were arrested, but were summoned to appear in court. Meek seemed to not be too jarred by the incident, as he was spotted eating some airport pizza not too long after.

The Philadelphia rapper, who is currently on probation for prior drug and weapon charges, gained a higher profile in recent years due to his now-ended relationship with hip-hop megastar Nicki Minaj and his 2015 rap beef with Drake.

He is currently signed to Atlantic Records affiliate Maybach Music Group and is readying his next mixtape Dreamchasers 4.5.