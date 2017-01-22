McDonald’s To Roll Out 2 New Big Mac Sizes Nationwide This Week

Big Mac lovers are soon get way more than they expected from McDonald’s restaurants around the country beginning this week.

According to Chicago 5, for a limited time in early 2017, the Big Mac roster will now include the Grand Mac and the Mac Jr.

It is a clever twist on the popular menu item which features two patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame bun. The idea is to offer an even larger and slightly smaller option for diners, McDonald’s said.

The Grand Mac will be prepared with two beef patties, totaling one-third pound of beef, with two slices of cheese, special sauce, lettuce, onions and pickles on an even larger sesame bun, according to the fast food juggernaut.

The Mac Jr. will be a single-layer Big Mac, featuring one larger beef patty without the middle bun.

McDonald’s has also been mysteriously teasing something by revealing a specific date of January 26, 2017, but they have not said what it means yet. In fact, they are teasing it so fans will guess what is going on.

From way up here, those numbers kinda look like… an awesome surprise that’ll be unveiled soon. 😝 Who’s got a guess? 🙋 pic.twitter.com/WYwNE3PoWH — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) January 17, 2017

“The Big Mac is a legend and a great-tasting burger with hints of pickle relish, mustard, garlic and onions,” McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz said in a statement. “We listened to our customers who told us they wanted different ways to enjoy the one-of-a-kind Big Mac taste. The classic combination of ingredients remains timeless and customers around the world continue to enjoy its signature taste.”

The new burgers were tested last year in central Ohio and Dallas/Fort Worth along with Florida and Pittsburgh.

It is still unclear as to how long these burgers will stay on the menu.

