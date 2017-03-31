Matthew Perry Reveals His Favorite Chandler Bing Zinger On ‘Friends’

Matthew Perry will forever be beloved as the sarcastic and wise-cracking Chandler Bing.

He was quick-witted and never short of a joke in any situation. Turns out, of all the one-liners Chandler tossed around, Matthew Perry actually has a favorite.

During an appearance on Good Morning America this week, Perry shared with the hosts that his favorite Chandler Bing zing was in an episode where Joey, played by Matt LeBlanc says, “You should go see Frankie, my family’s been going to him forever,” Joey (Matt LeBlanc) says to Chandler, recommending a suit tailor. “He did my first suit when I was 15… No wait, 16… No, excuse me, 15. When was 1990?”

Chandler fires back, “OK, you have to stop the Q-tip when there’s resistance!”

WATCH: @MatthewPerry talks about ‘FRIENDS’ and his all-time favorite Chandler Bing one-liner! pic.twitter.com/lEPqAbj1JE — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 30, 2017

Perry didn’t just turn up on GMA for no good reason, however. He’s actually been starring opposite Thomas Lennon in CBS’s TV reboot of The Odd Couple,m and he has a project debuting on the Realz network this week, that many might find very interesting.

In The Kennedys: After Camelot, Perry plays former Massachusetts senator Ted Kennedy, who was the youngest brother of US President John F. Kennedy and Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

The show is based on the book, After Camelot: A Personal History of the Kennedy Family 1968 to the Present, and is the follow-up to the 2011 miniseries The Kennedys, which starred Greg Kinnear as John F. Kennedy, Barry Pepper as Robert F. “Bobby” Kennedy, and Katie Holmes as Jacqueline Kennedy.

Holmes reprises her role her, which sees the focus shift on the drama and controversies of the Kennedy family in the aftermath of John’s and Bobby’s assassinations.

Of all the friends on Friends, Chandler was probably the easiest to relate to. Some might say that he was too cynical but you could argue that his cynicism was merely evidence of him being a realist.

Regardless of where you stand on the “best friend on Friends” discussion, one thing we can all agree on universally is that Ross was literally the worst one. This is a scientifically-proven fact.

