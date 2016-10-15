Maroon 5’s New Music Video Features Endless Amount Of Celebrities

Adam Levine and his pop/rock group Maroon 5 just released the music video for their new song “Don’t Wanna Know,” and it is chock full of celebrity cameos.

The 6-minute video is a parody on the wildly popular mobile app Pokémon Go, and features several of the band members alongside multiple celebrities donning colorful creature-like costumes while running from kids who are trying to capture them.

For the entire video, the band is mocking the game that took the world by storm immediatley after its relese. The musicians also make a jab at people who were caught trespassing on private property in the pursuit of the elusive Pokémon.

The Voice coach Adam Levine finds himself running from kids, partying, and attempting to get over his ex-girlfriend Sarah Silverman, who is actually celeb cameo No. 1.

Halfway through the humorous video, the clip pauses to reveal that the band is filming its project. The Maroon 5 frontman is approached by the director, who requests that lead singer exchanges the Pokémon costume for a cowboy hat.

“I don’t know if I want to be like silly,” Levine said. “It kind of goes against brand.”

At the end of the music video, Levine can’t seem to break the cycle of drinking and one-night stands. While sitting at a bar, the 37-year-old singer has a heart-to-heart with a fellow celebrity about the current state of their lives.

See if you can spot all of the celebrities in Maroon 5’s hilarious music video for their new single “Don’t Wanna Know.”

What do you think of Maroon 5’s latest music video?

[H/T E! News]