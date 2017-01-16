Mario Lopez’s Backyard Destroyed After Rainstorm

Mario Lopez took to social media to share videos and photos of his partially destroyed backyard after severe rainstorms hit southern California this week, PEOPLE reports.

He kept his followers updated on the destruction on Instagram Thursday night and Friday morning. The Extra host’s house sits on a hill and half of his yard fell in the street.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Well… My yard collapsed into the street below. No Bocce for a while… #ThePowerOfMotherNature #CasaLopezIsWounded A video posted by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Jan 12, 2017 at 11:05pm PST

“So because of the rain, half my yard is in the street,” Lopez said, adding that no one was hurt by the destruction. “Check that out. … There’s the police officers, I got choppers in the sky. My playhouse didn’t come down. This is unbelievable. No bocce for a while.”

His wife, actress Courtney Mazza Lopez, quickly reminded him, “No showers for a while!”

She jokingly asked the officers, “Can we come to your house and shower?”

On Friday morning, Lopez, 43, showed the clean up progress with a photo and a video.

So, this is my yard today after City Public Works worked all night. Street below me is completely blocked. Guess the kids aren’t playing outside… #CasaLopezIsWounded A photo posted by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:56am PST

“So this is how it looks after Public City Works worked all night to try to get the debris out of the street,” he said. “It was literally covering this whole block and my guys right here are moving the debris here completely out of the way.”

When it rains in LA… #CasaLopezIsWounded A video posted by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:28am PST

He then asked the two men how it was coming along and added, “We’ve got a lot of trees, a lot of concrete and dirt and what else? The drain. So we gotta get it all out of here.”

The father-of-two was very grateful no one was injured, including his kids. “Thank God my kids weren’t playing in the yard and that no one got hurt,” he said. “Neighbors or no one. But it is – wow. No more bocce for a while. That sucks.”

Courtney shared a photo on Instagram of the actor wearing a poop emoji hat. “Yep…this pretty much sums up last night and today,” she wrote.

Yep…this pretty much sums up last night and today. 💩💩💩💩💩💩 A photo posted by Courtney Lopez (@courtneym_lopez) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:05pm PST

At least the family has a positive attitude towards the unfortunate event!

MORE NEWS: Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool Tries To Kill Mario Lopez Again / Chicago’s ‘Saved By The Bell’ Diner Is A Delicious Slice Of 1990s / Ryan Reynolds On Deadpool April Fools’ Announcement

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com