Mariah Carey’s Rep Gives Insight to the Messy New Year’s Eve Performance

Mariah Carey is probably never going to live down her performance on Dick Clark’s New Year‘s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

After multiple malfunctions, a rep for the singer told Us Weekly, “there was a production issue and technical difficulties. There, unfortunately, was nothing she could do to continue the performance given the circumstances.”

When she opened with her version of “Auld Lang Syne” many viewers noticed her lips weren’t matching what was being sung above the speaker. Once that was over, she made her way into her 1991 hit “Emotions” but after her earpiece malfunctioned Carey just couldn’t seem to get it right.

A rep told the magazine, Carey “only had a quick run through” and the wrong backtrack played for “Emotions.”

After she painfully got through the song, her final song “We Belong Together” played as she lip-synced to the album version.

While the internet has already had its way with the performance, Carey is playing it cool with a simple tweet saying, “S–t happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.

