Mariah Carey Spotted In “Dress” That Holds On For Dear Life

Some say that living well is the best revenge, which Mariah Carey seems to be taking to heart. The 46-year-old musician stepped out with her new 33-year-old beau and wore a skintight dress with a plunging neckline, reminding ex-fiancé just what he was missing. If showing off her figure wasn’t enough revenge, well, she also torched a $250k wedding dress for the sake of a music video, just to make sure she covered all her bases.

Carey’s 2017 started out pretty rough, as a disastrous performance during a live New Year’s Eve broadcast dominated the headlines for days. The event could’ve marked a return for the singer, but it instead made her look unprofessional.

Social media, late night talk shows, and fellow celebrities all weighed in with their opinions of the performer, which couldn’t have been good for her morale. As if the snafu itself wasn’t enough attention, Carey’s representatives tried playing the blame game, going back and forth between blaming the show’s producers while the producers ensured everything worked properly.

Sadly, the beginning of Carey’s 2017 was about as rough as the end of her 2016, as she ended her engagement to James Packer, with rumors of it being over prenuptial agreements. To cope with the loss, the singer wrote the ballad “I Don’t,” revealing on her reality show, “Ever since the tour wrapped I took some time just to process my feelings and I started writing a song to express what I’ve been going through.”

Last week, the star released the video for the song, which was far more than just a way to put visuals to a song and was clearly a cathartic experience. To add authenticity to the video, Carey burned a wedding dress, symbolic of her failed engagement. It wasn’t just any wedding dress, however, as sources have reported it was the dress she spent $250,000 on that she was going to wear when marrying Packer. Also, many scenes were filmed at the mansion she formerly owned with Packer.

Despite those trials and tribulations, the star didn’t seem to have a care in the world when stepping out with her current romantic partner in her incredibly snug dress with a deeply plunging neckline.

