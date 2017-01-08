Mariah Carey Speaks Out On New Year’s Eve Mishap

Mariah Carey has spoken out about the train wreck performance on Dick Clark’s Rockin New Years Eve. The 46-year-old had a shockingly cringeworthy moment on the ABC broadcast when her music didn’t line up with the track that she was lip-syncing.

The “We Belong Together” singer eventually just gave up and stood on stage talking and standing there awkwardly. The Grammy-winning musician feels that if legendary host Dick Clark was still around, that he would not have allowed the epic moment to happen.

“All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business,” Carey said. “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.”

Even though the live performance turned out to be a total disaster, Carey doesn’t feel like she will be afraid of doing live televised events.

“It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future,” she said. “But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team.”

While there were a slew of celebrities who threw shade at Carey on social media, Mimi told Entertainment Weekly what the reaction has been like on her end.

“My true fans have been so supportive and I am so appreciative of them and everybody in the media that came out to support me after the fact because it really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year’s Eve.”

Carey is excited to move past the event, and is looking forward to putting this mishap behind her. The pop superstar is preparing for a tour with music legend Lionel Richie, and she couldn’t be more thrilled.

“I’m excited about my upcoming tour with Lionel Richie, who everybody loves, and I am doing so many of my hits for the fans and a few surprises too,” Carey said. “It will be a great night to come see us with great music; beautiful ballads and so much love and fun.”

What are your thoughts about Mariah Carey’s comments regarding the New Year’s Eve fiasco?

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]