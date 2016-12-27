Mariah Carey Pays Tribute To George Michael

After George Michael’s tragic death, fans and artists in the music industry still are in shock that the “Careless Whisper” crooner has passed away.

On Monday afternoon, Mariah Carey took to her website in order to pen a touching tribute to the late singer, according to E! News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“George was only 53 at the time of his passing. He left us way too soon,” Carey wrote. “He was a genius that gave us classics like ‘Faith’ as well as boundary pushing singles ‘I Want Your Sex’ and ‘Father Figure.’ He also gave us the FIRST modern Christmas classic with ‘Last Christmas.’”

The two pop legends clearly had a deep respect for one another and their musical abilities. Back in 2014, the two exchange messages back on forth on Twitter where Michael praised Carey for covering one of his songs.

Michael tweeted: “@MariahCarey thank u for recording One more try. Such an honour 2 have one of the best voices in the world singing my song.”

Carey responded by tweeting: “@GeorgeMichael I’m so honored u like my rendition of “One More Try.” You & this song have always meant so much to me. Fan&friend for life.”

.@GeorgeMichael I’m so honored u like my rendition of “One More Try.” You & this song have always meant so much to me. Fan&friend for life♥♥ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 25, 2014

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer also recognized George Michael’s work with the LGBTQ community.

“George was not only a great musician, he was an active ambassador in the LGBTQ community, pushing for greater understanding, acceptance, and love for all people. He touched so many lives and inspired us all.”

In conclusion, Carey wrote that George Michael‘s music had a powerful impact on the world and everyone who listened to it.

“George Michael was an original. He changed music and his music changed lives. We’ll continue to mourn the loss of an incredible artist and friend but his music will keep us smiling and dancing, forever.”

Check out Mariah Carey’s cover of George Michael’s classic hit “One More Try” below:

See Mariah Carey’s tribute to George Michael on her website here.

Be sure to check out George Michael’s best moments here.

R.I.P. George Michael.

MORE George Michael: Watch George Michael Nail A Queen Cover While Bowie Looks On Endearingly | George Michael Was Found Dead in Bed on Christmas Morning by Boyfriend | George Michael’s Ex Kenny Goss Expresses Heartbreak After His Death | Michael’s Former Wham! Bandmate Andrew Ridgeley Speaks out After His Death | George Michael Reportedly Secretly Gave A Huge Amount of Money to a Woman for IVF Treatment

[H/T E! News]