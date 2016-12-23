Mariah Carey Busts Out Jaw-Dropping Christmas Outfit

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to show off her rocking body. The 46-year-old singer donned a jaw-dropping outfit in her new music video that features her twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

The Queen of Christmas wore a revealing red dress that put her cleavage and curvy figure on display in the video for a catchy dance rendition of “Here Comes Santa Claus.”

Mariah teased the music video and Christmas special in an Instagram post on Thursday. She posted the photo with the caption: “I’m in the Christmas spirit, and want to share! I’ve got three surprise gifts for you this week, and the first is coming today at 12 PT / 3 ET; are you ready, #iambily?”

Over the course of the holiday season, the “All I Want For Christmas” singer has been spending time at $22 million mansion in Aspen, courtesy of Airbnb. According to Daily Mail,”The five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion features a stunning, open-plan lounge with a vaulted ceiling and a fireplace plus magnificent views over the mountains and town. An elevator to the games room, which includes a pool table and a wet bar.”

Don’t miss my new Christmas special #KeysOfChristmas on @youtube! #ytredoriginals 🎄 A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 20, 2016 at 1:37pm PST

On Thursday, Carey also shared a video on social media as she whipped up a meal for the family in the enormous kitchen in the Aspen home. She shared the video with the caption: “Merry Christmas everybody! I’m making my favorite sauce and I hope you’re enjoying the Yuletide cheer!”

Merry Christmas everybody! I’m making my favorite sauce and I hope you’re enjoying the Yuletide cheer! 🎄🎁🎅🏼 A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:35am PST

Check out the brand new music video for “Here Comes Santa Claus” on Mariah’s World here.

What do you think about Mariah Carey‘s revealing Christmas outfit?

