Mariah Carey And Billionaire Boyfriend Reportedly Split

Pop superstar Mariah Carey and her billionaire fiancé James Packer have reportedly called it quits.

After being engaged to the “We Belong Together” singer for less than a year, the Australian casino mogul could no longer put up with Carey’s “extravagant spending” and obsession with her reality TV shows.

A family friend told Woman’s Day magazine, “It’s all over.”

“James had huge reservations about Mariah’s new reality TV show and the fact that she was willing to expose their lives to the world,” the source said.

The two had been together since January of 2015.

“James is very generous, but Mariah takes it to the next level,” another source close to the situation said.

The relationship began falling apart in recent months after Carey refused to attend one of 48-year-old Packer’s birthday parties.

A friend told Page Six, “When she refused to come to Australia for [Packer’s sister’s] birthday party it created a lot of tension in the family.” The source continued, “His mom hated to even hear her name mentioned, and James’ tight circle of friends never really thought they would marry.”

Apparently Packer was so intent upon splitting from the 46-year-old singer that he even let her keep the $10 million engagement ring that he gave to her back in January when he proposed.

Throughout the couples’ engagement, they kept the wedding plan fairly private and were planning on having a low-key ceremony.

When asked about how the wedding plans were going, Carey said in an interview with People magazine last year, “I can’t really talk about them right now because everything is still being figured out.” She also said, “I never said it was gonna be a big wedding.”

One incident that many believe began to fuel the rumors that the couple’s relationship may be going through a rocky period is when Carey announced that she would be cancelling her tour in South America.

Carey said in a statement to E! News, “To all of my lambs in South America, I am devastated that a portion of this tour had to be cancelled. Thank you for all of the excitement and love – I hope to see you soon, my darlings.”

Since Carey’s breakup with Packer, the pop star has reportedly been regularly hanging out with her ex-husband and Drumline actor Nick Cannon. Packer has also sought support from one of his old flames in his fashion designer ex-wife Jodhi Meares.

