Marco Rubio Went Biblical In His Response To Fidel Castro’s Death

Florida Senator Marco Rubio wants to remind people that Fidel Castro was a brutal dictator and warns of turning him into a folk hero in response to the leader’s death.

Marco Rubio — Castro is Now Facing His Maker (VIDEO) https://t.co/B8mMFyUr1h — TMZ (@TMZ) November 26, 2016

With Castro having been out of power for ten years, Rubio knows there won’t be an immediate material change for Cuba, and hopes that the leader’s actions will inspire people figuring out what’s best for the country.

His first thought when hearing the news was of all the people in his life who had to live under Castro’s rule and how they didn’t get to be here to see it. Secondly, he thought about how “the dictator is dead but the dictatorship isn’t.”

Rubio spoke very passionately in a new video about his frank thoughts on the passing of Castro and pointed out that, no matter what his personal feelings are, ultimately, “Right now, he’s facing his maker.”

