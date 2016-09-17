Man Runs Into Burning House To Get His Laptop

Man runs into burning home in Broadmoor for laptop with 2 completed novels @theadvocateno https://t.co/CQaRYrzwot pic.twitter.com/khIqc8Cr6F — Matthew Hinton (@MattHintonPhoto) September 15, 2016

A man was running for his life from a neighborhood fire and realized he forgot one thing. New Orleans writer Gideon Hodge couldn’t survive without his laptop and risked it all as he went into the flames to retrieve the elcetronic. Hodde says the computer has two completed and unpublished books on it.

According to Mashable, Hodge told the New Orleans Advocate, “Despite my better sense, I just ran inside and grabbed it. I didn’t think to be scared.”

Concerned citizens took to Twitter commended Hodge’s bravey and also sent out advisories to always back up your data. But seriously, did this guy not know about iCloud?

